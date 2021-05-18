The bearded Farmer is looking for love. Channel Seven

"I haven't found love yet. I'm the only single one in the family," says Farmer Sam. "When you go to family events, they say 'Are you bringing anyone' and I say 'Nup, just myself!'."

According to his bio Sam is a "keen horseman [who] is looking to build a future with a fun, loving and intelligent woman who has a great sense of humour and shares his passion for farming and adventure".

However, if the new teaser is anything to go by Sam seems to have lucked out and found those qualities in more than one of his eligible farm guests.

The farmer appears to find himself torn between Alana and Mackenzie, and we can already sense a love triangle reminiscent of last year's Neil, Karissa and Justine drama.

"The thought of sending your potential wife home is terrifying," Sam admits before we see Natalie ask him: "Sam, what's your decision?"

The show, which promises to bring true love back to ours screens amid a plethora of reality dating series, didn't quite manage to hit the mark last year.

Out of the five couples who left the show together, none are still together.

Even favourites, Justine and Neil, who appeared as though they could be the real deal very quietly split last year.

