Farmer Pete has been replaced. Seven

The 29-year-old grain and forage crop farmer from Kingaroy, Queensland appeared on the original casting page when the show called for women to apply for the new season.

Pete described himself as “outgoing, friendly, straight up”.

“I am not afraid to get in and have a go. I love building and making things," his bio read.

He also described his perfect partner as “one with a bit of get up and go but can relax after work and have a bit of quality time”.

It appears Andrew has taken his place on the show. Seven

So, what happened to Pete? That remains a mystery.

We have reached out to Channel Seven for comment and explanation.

The change up appears to have taken place early enough that fans are none the wiser, unlike last year when the show’s sixth farmer, Jack, simply disappeared ahead of the premiere.

Your five farmers for 2021, no Pete in sight. Seven

A Channel Seven spokeswoman revealed to Now To Love that Jack was a "back-up" farmer that didn't make the final cut.

"It's common practice for productions to have back-up cast members for many reasons," the spokeswoman told Now To Love.

"Farmer Wants A Wife has had back-up farmers since the first season. If farmer Jack's situation remains the same, he will most definitely be considered when casting future seasons."

