MAFS' Lizzie before her transformation, right, and Lizzie now, left

"This may come as a hate post but I honestly don't mean it this way. Your a beautiful person and I absolutely love you. However you look sick," another said.

"Totally agree," another person replied to the comment.

Elizabeth, 28, has lost more than 10 kilos since she appeared on the show last year.

She's barely recognisable as she gets set to return to MAFS this year as an "intruder" bride in another bid to find love.

Elizabeth recently opened up to a local publication about her health habits, saying that she loves her body "at any size".

"I've thought that when I weighed 49kg and when I've weighed 90kg. I want women to realise that we're all so much more than a number on a scale," she added.

"So, yes, I've lost some weight since I was a 'huge' size 10 when I was on MAFS, but that doesn't mean I'm any 'better' now, just because I'm slimmer."