Melissa Doyle has shocked fans with a stunning age defying photo.
WATCH: Melissa Doyle has tense exchange with Marco Pierre White on 'Sunday Night'
The 50-year-old journalist took to Instagram to share the snap which had fans asking how she maintained her youthful complex.
The Channel Seven star was dressed in red and had just wrapped up filming an episode of Seven news program The Latest.
"Survived the day! Thanks team," she captioned the photo.
"You are one beautiful person Mel," wrote one person, while another added: "Beautiful lady been a crush of mine for years!"
Melissa Doyle.
Getty
One person added that the former Sunrise star is "absolutely stunning and hot", while another chimed in with the hashtag, '#HotStuff'.
"You're an extremely beautiful woman Mel" added another.