Kate Middleton recently shared several candid photos of everyday families, which revealed the “heartbreaking” reality of life amid the coronavirus pandemic. Getty

"[Kate] shared a few of her [photo] favourites to inspire people and I love the photo of the palm to the glass,” Rachel began.

Speaking about the emotional photo, Rachel continued: "It is a photo of a couple of grandkids social distancing with their great-grandparents.

"It is so heartbreaking but also beautiful at the same time," she said.

While discussing the Duchess’ recent ITV interview, where she announced her photography project, Hold Still, Rachel Bowie referred to a photo Kate shared to her Instagram followers. Instagram/Kensington Royal

Roberta chimed in: "These types of images are burned into my brain because I think so touching and heartfelt.

"I think the way she is letting people show these images to the world is really special,” she added.

In addition to the snap of the grandparents, the Duchess also shared several other candid snaps, which included a nurse dancing with an elderly patent. Getty

At the time, Kate wrote: “We’ve all been struck by some of the incredible images we’ve seen which have given us an insight into the experiences and stories of people across the country.

“Some desperately sad images showing the human tragedy of this pandemic and other uplifting pictures showing people coming together to support those more vulnerable.”

The Duchess then encouraged people to start taking photos, which can be shared online to capture the spirit of the nation.

“One hundred shortlisted portraits will feature in a gallery without walls – a one of a kind digital exhibition open to all this August,” she wrote.