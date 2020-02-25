RELATED: US report: 'Michelle and Barack Obama split'

What Does Being A Leo Mean?

Anybody who is born from July 23 to August 22nd are considered Leos. As the ‘brave lions’ of the Zodiac pack, Leos naturally take on a leadership role, earning them the title ‘Kings and Queens of the Zodiac’. They are usually strong, charismatic, and enjoy responsibility.

Leos are notorious for loving the limelight. They’re energetic, sociable, confident, and often popular with others. People can’t help but be naturally drawn to them! The ‘negative’ aspect of this is that they can be proud, egotistical, or even narcissistic.

Leos may even share similar physical characteristics! This zodiac sign tends to be good-looking, strong, and with prominent or powerful features.

Famous Leos

There’s a surplus of Leo celebrities in Hollywood, Bollywood – you name it! The star sign is born for the job after all. Below are some of our favourite Leos in showbiz, politics, and beyond.

10. Cole Sprouse

Birthday: August 4, 1992

Cole is known for playing Jughead Jones on Riverdale, although he’s been acting since he was a kid. He rose to fame alongside his twin brother, Dylan Sprouse in Disney’s The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. Cole is currently in a relationship with Riverdale co-star and on-screen love interest Lili Reinhart.

9. Chris Hemsworth

Birthday: August 11, 1983

One of Hollywood’s many beloved Chrises, Chris Hemsworth is a strong, good-looking guy with a gorgeous blonde ‘mane – quite characteristic of Leos! You can watch him in a number of films, including The Avengers, Men In Black: International, Thor, and more.

8. Daniel Radcliffe

Birthday: July 23, 1989

Daniel is known for playing the titular protagonist in the iconic Harry Potter film series. Coincidentally, his character Harry Potter is also a Leo who was born on July 31, 1980. Daniel has since starred in other films including Jungle, Swiss Army Man, and Kill Your Darlings.

7. Shawn Mendes

Birthday: August 8, 1998

Shawn is known for his cool personality and great music of course. One of his famous songs includes Señorita with Camila Cabello. The two have only been recently dating but have been subject to a lot of attention already. An example would be the time they got called out for their awkward kiss. Instead of being embarrassed, Shawn and Camila basked in the limelight and made a funny clip of themselves kissing like fish. What a Leo thing to do.

6. Jennifer Lawrence

Birthday: August 15, 1990

Jennifer Lawrence rose to fame for her portrayal of Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games. She is also known for her loud and bold energy. Remember when she fell down the stairs in the 2013 Oscars? She brushed it off and handled it like a true Leo.

5. Jennifer Lopez

Birthday: July 24, 1969

J’Lo is a known singer, dancer and actress. Her famous songs include classics “Jenny from The Block”, “Let’s Get Loud”, and “Waiting for Tonight”. She’s also starred in several films including The Boy Next Door, Maid In Manhattan, and most recently, Hustlers.

4. Kylie Jenner

Birthday: August 10, 1997

Kylie is the youngest self-made billionaire in history. She’s known for her make-up line and her television show with her family, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Want to know the most Leo thing ever? Kylie dressed her daughter Stormi up as herself during Halloween.

3. J.K. Rowling

Birthday: July 31, 1965

J.K Rowling is known for writing the legendary fantasy series, Harry Potter, the best-selling book series in history. This big-hearted Leo is also known for her philanthropy. In 2012 she was removed from Forbes’ rich list after she donated so much money to charitable donations that she was no longer a billionaire.

2. Madonna

Birthday: August 16, 1958

Madonna needs no introduction. She is after all the Madonna and the embodiment of Leos. She is a star performer, in love with the limelight. Her hits include “Papa Don’t Preach”, “Like a Virgin”, “Vogue”, and “Express Yourself”.

1. Barack Obama

Birthday: August 4, 1961.

Barack Obama was the first black president of America. Like a true Leo, Obama had much love and big aspirations for the USA. His leadership skills were celebrated not just by Americans but by the whole world. He commands respect and earns it, but he stayed warm and open all throughout his term without faltering.

Kings And Queens Of The Zodiac

Just like the lions which they are named after, these people know how to be leaders in whatever it is they want to excel in. Leos know how to rule, but they also know how to protect and live the good life.

