Olivia Deeble's new look

"My sister says I look 30 and like a store manager," the 17-year-old says, sounding regretful.

"My brother hates it, so ya, no regrets," she adds sarcastically, speaking on her Insta stories.

"I also was picking up my brother from school today and someone asked if I was his mum."

Olivia before her transformation Who

Olivia, who played Raffy Morrison on the popular Aussie soap before leaving the role earlier last year, has been in Canada to film the new Disney flick Secret Society of Second Born Royals.

Last year, she opened up to New Idea about her love life, while walking the red carpet for The Lion King premiere in Sydney.

The actress exclusively told New Idea that she had split from her Australian model boyfriend, Ethan Hay.

"Whatever happens, happens - there's a lot of beautiful people out there!" she said of potential future romances.

WATCH: Olivia's last day on Home And Away