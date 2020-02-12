Former Gogglebox stars Adam Densten and Symon Lovett shocked fans last year, when they announced they were stepping down from the popular TV commentary show. Instagram

“Everyone’s been wanting to know where the boys from Gogglebox have gone and they’re about to have a show on Foxtel about sport. It’s not been announced yet,” Ben said.

Ben said the boy’s new show comes amid plenty of speculation over what they might do next, after their shock exit from Gogglebox last year.

“Those two boys, when they left Gogglebox, they were only leaving Gogglebox for something else and Foxtel has given them something to commentate on, which is to do with sport which is what they wanted,” he said.

The boys have seemingly moved on to bigger and better things, with the announcement they will be making a comeback on cable television. Instagram

While the news is terrific for fans, Foxtel is yet to officially announce the project.

The latest update comes after the boys shared the “sad and exiting” news they were not returning for season 11.

Taking to Instagram last year, the pair shared an emotional message to their followers, which elicited a strong show of love and support from fans, friends and family.

“We are incredibly sad, but extremely excited to announce that our time on @goggleboxau has come to an end and we will be leaving the couch!” Adam wrote at the time.

Following the heartfelt post, Foxtel’s executive director of television, Brian Walsh, reached out to the boys, to personally thank them for their time and dedication on the show.

"Thank you, Adam and Symon, for your terrific contribution to Gogglebox over the past 10 seasons. You have given the show countless hours of entertainment," Brian wrote.