Nick Gordon on August 16, 2012 in California Getty

"God why did I have to lose my brother on New Year," his brother Junior Walker wrote on Facebook.

He added: "I love you so much big brother I hope you heard me talking to you at your bedside you are with me and I can feel it I love you I love you I love you watch over me and your nieces."

Nick's death comes nearly five years after the untimely passing of Bobbi Kristina, the daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, was found face-down and unresponsive in a bathtub in January 2015. The 22-year-old died after six months in a coma.

Investigators with the medical examiner's office were not able to determine exactly how Bobbi Kristina Brown died.

Bobbi Kristina and her mother Whitney Houston Getty

According to 7 News, an autopsy showed that she had morphine, cocaine, alcohol and prescription drugs in her body, but the medical examiner couldn't determine if she killed herself, if someone else killed her or if her death was accidental.

Her family blamed Gordon, accusing him in the lawsuit of giving her a "toxic cocktail" before putting her face-down in the water.

Gordon was never charged in the case, but he was found responsible in a wrongful death lawsuit. An Atlanta judge ordered him to pay $US36 million ($A51 million) to Brown's estate.

Houston brought Gordon into her household as an orphan at the age of 12, raising him and her daughter after divorcing Bobby Brown in 2007.

Gordon wore a large tattoo of Houston's face on his arm and called the singer "mom," but the music superstar never fully adopted him or included him in her will.

Whitney died in 2012 after she drowned in a bathtub. Coroner's officials ruled Houston's death accidental and said heart disease and cocaine were contributing factors.