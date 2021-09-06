"Happiest of birthdays my young lady." Instagram

Ethan's fellow co-stars, friends and fans took to the comments to share their birthday wishes, with many having gushed about the sweet pair.

"Happy Father’s Day Ethan, and happy birthday to your gorgeous girl," Georgie Parker said.

"This is just gorgeous!! Happy birthday to your beautiful daughter & happy Father’s Day to you!!" one user wrote.

Another added: "Awww this is beautiful.. love it so much!"

With Aaylah seemingly living in New Zealand and Ethan working in Australia on the Home And Away set, the actor recently shared his gratitude for finally being able to reunite with his daughter for Christmas.

The video featured doting dad Ethan catching the young teen off-guard before the pair shared a loving embrace.

“Surprising my daughter after almost a year apart. A moment I have dreamed and fantasized about for so long,” Ethan captioned the post.

“I can’t articulate how tough this stretch has been. It’s indescribable and incomprehensible. COVID has taken away our ability to travel freely, and physically be with our loved ones.”

The young dad, who plays Tane Parata on the hit Aussie soap, often shares adorable snaps of him and his "mini me", and there's no hiding how much he loves his daughter.

Ethan was only a few years older than Aaylah is now when he welcomed her into his life, after he became a dad at just 16-years-old.

His NIDA profile describes it as a "dramatic turning point" in his life, as he shifted his focus away from his own dreams and decided to pursue a career in civil engineering to be able to provide for his daughter.

Years later, he finally decided to rekindle his dream of being an actor, which eventually led to him joining the cast of Home and Away in 2019.