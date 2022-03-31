Daryl Somers paid tribute to his longtime co-star. Facebook

"It is with overwhelming sadness I announce the passing of my beloved friend and mentor Ernie Carroll," Daryl wrote of his friend, who voiced Ossie from the early 1970s until the 1990s.

“Ernie was a pioneer of television starting back in the ’50s, coming from a radio background to GTV9 when television was in its infancy.

“He was a cartoonist, camera operator, sponsor liaison, officer, producer, writer, on-camera character playing Professor Ratbaggy and, as himself, illustrating and narrating the adventure of Joybelle in the kids shows he also produced out of GTV9 in the ’60s.

Dayl continued, "He wrote comedy for the King of variety television, Graham Kennedy on In Melbourne Tonight.”

Daryl and Ernie were friends for decades. Facebook

“Of course he was best known for his creation of Oswald Q Ostrich (Ossie), my lovable and nonsensically funny ‘sidekick’ on Hey Hey It’s Saturday for 25 of its 30-year run,” he added.

“I am so grateful for Ernie’s early guidance of my career. He auditioned me for the hosting role on Cartoon Corner back in early 1971. He was a man of few words with a quiet countenance but when he did speak he imparted great wisdom.

“I loved him very much and along with my wife Julie, send our deepest sympathies to his daughter Lynne, son Bruce, his grandchildren and his partner of almost 50 years, Miffy Marsh.

“Rest in peace Ern, Forever in my heart, Daryl,” he concluded.

Ernie died in Melbourne at the age of 92. Facebook

Nine's director of television Michael Heal also remembered the TV icon, saying he brought "immense laughter and joy" to Australians.

“We at Nine are deeply saddened by the passing of Ernie Carroll. Ernie was a pioneer of Australian television,” he said.

“As a member of the Nine family for several decades he bought immense laughter and joy to generations of Australians.

“We express our deepest condolences to Ernie’s extended family, including Daryl and the Hey Hey family.”

Ernie is survived by his partner of almost 50 years, Miffy Marsh, his daughter Lynne, and son Bruce, who had requested privacy according to Daryl Somers.