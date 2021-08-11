"Hubby @example is leaving us to go show the good people of the UK some festival love!!!" Instagram

Erin added: "We’ve been so spoilt - it’s going to be such a shock to the system. BUT I can look forward to on-stage FaceTimes and crazy tour stories…

"You go do you baby 😎 I’ll hold the fort here, don’t you worry."

Example also took to his own Instagram to share a few words to his family, where he posted a photo of the couple's two sons, Evander Maxwell and Ennio Stanley.

"7 weeks away from these cheeky little grubs. Gonna feel like a life sentence. Can’t forget how lucky I’ve been these last 18 months seeing my family nearly every day. But daddy gotta work. Queen @mcnaughty holding the fort," he said.

The couple share two kids together. Instagram

Example is a British musician, singer-songwriter, rapper and record producer, and is known for chart-topping hits like Changed The Way You Kiss Me and Stay Awake.

Erin was introduced to Example in 2011 when she interviewed the musician while working as a presenter for MTV, and little did they know that would be the beginning of a beautiful romance.

The pair got married just two years after meeting, and welcomed their first child, Evander Maxwell in 2014, with Ennio Stanley completing their family of four in 2017.

Erin and Example have been married for eight years. Instagram

The family currently reside in Brisbane, where they previously lived in Example’s hometown of London for six years.

Erin and Example also just recently celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary, and shared several snaps from their special day.

"We have our very own made up language, can talk under wet cement, are always the biggest kids in the park, and can’t stand people who walk slowly (don’t even get me started on driving 😂😂).

"Thanks for matching my weird with your weird... God knows what we’ll be like in another 8 years but I am here for it, baby."

For your own fairytale love story, sign up for eharmony.