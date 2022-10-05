Erin McNaught has split from husband of 11 years Elliot Gleave. Instagram

The pair said that “while there is still an abundance of love and respect” between them, they decided to go their separate ways “almost half a year” ago.

Erin and Elliot reminded fans that “our boys are surrounded with love” and that they plan to continue going on family holidays together.

With the support of their friends and family, the pair said they plan to remain “the same old Elliot & Erin” though they will be spending more time apart following their split.

“We have turned off commenting to protect ourselves, our children and closest friends and family. Please do not feel the need to text or DM us whoever you are,” the exes warned.

Erin and Elliot with their two children. Instagram

“We would appreciate the space right now and don’t want to be distracted by conversations over texts, social media or FaceTime when we need to devote so much time our own wellbeing and most importantly, that of our children.”

Adding that their separation is “as amicable as it gets”, Erin and Elliot said no one is to blame for their marriage ending.

“We are very happy that this is the right decision and hope that others can respect this too. Everything is as it should be,” the statement concluded.

Erin and Elliot first began dating way back in 2009, the model announcing she was engaged to the musician in 2012.

WATCH: Erin McNaught opens up on experiencing a miscarriage

They wed the following year in a lavish ceremony at Byron Bay and went on to welcome their two sons in the years that followed.

News of their split comes ta a surprising time, just one day after another former Miss Universe Australia announced she and her husband were calling it quits.

Olivia Molly Rogers split from her new husband Justin Mckeone just eight months after their Instagram wedding extravaganza.