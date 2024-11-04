Fans were left shocked and heartbroken following the news that Guy Sebastian would be leaving The Voice after six years as a coach.

After the sudden announcement, fans became increasingly curious as to who would replace his spot as a coach on The Voice Australia 2025.

It has now been revealed that Guy Sebastian isn’t the only coach leaving the show following the most recent season.

In his final season, Guy Sebastian coached alongside LeAnn Rimes, Kate Miller-Heidke, and Adam Lambert. (Credit: Instagram)

An insider has spoken exclusively to Yahoo Lifestyle, revealing that Kate Miller-Heidke and Adam Lambert are allegedly saying goodbye to The Voice, leaving three open spots on The Voice 2025.

“The line-up that Channel Seven wants is Keith Urban, Jessica Mauboy, Ronan Keating and LeAnn Rimes,” the source allegedly told the publication.

“They’ve all been on the show before and conversations had started a few months back.”

Who are The Voice Australia 2025 coaches?

Though not confirmed by Channel Seven, reports suggest LeAnn Rimes, Keith Urban, Jessica Mauboy, and Ronan Keating will appear as coaches on The Voice 2025.

(Credit: Channel Seven)

LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Rimes saw her first season as a coach on The Voice Australia in 2024 and took out the win with Reuben De Melo.

Despite speculation that the Grammy-award-winning superstar may have been a one-hit wonder on the show, sources have told Yahoo Lifestyle that she is set to return in 2025.

(Credit: Instagram)

Jessica Mauboy

Jessica Mauboy was a coach on The Voice from 2021 to 2023 and is set to make her return in 2025!

After the 2023 season, Jess made the decision to take a break from coaching on the show to promote her album Yours Forever.

At the time, she spoke to TV Tonight, revealing that she would return “in a heartbeat”.

“This year was my third season as a coach on The Voice and… if they rang me tomorrow, I would say yes… which would be interesting (because I’m touring) in that window,” she said.

(Credit: Channel Seven)

Keith Urban

Keith Urban was most recently part of the show in 2021 and 2022, however, he was also one of the original coaches on The Voice Australia in 2012.

The country singer took a step back after the 2022 season to spend time with his family, however, he has also revealed in the past that he would “jump back in a heartbeat.”

“I actually don’t think of it as the end of a chapter at all because I love doing the show. I feel very close to everybody on set and hopefully, the door can stay open because I would jump back in a heartbeat,” Keith told The Sunday Telegraph in October 2022.

According to Yahoo Lifestyle, as well as touring in August 2025, Keith would join as a coach in 2025 if his wife Nicole Kidman plans to be in Australia at the same time.

(Credit: Instagram)

Ronan Keating

Ronan Keating was a coach on season five of The Voice Australia in 2016, back when it was on Channel Nine.

The international star is said to have been eyeing the position for some time. A source told Yahoo Lifestyle in October 2024 that Ronan is “waiting in the wings to see if Channel Seven are looking for a replacement”.

Ronan joined The Voice Germany as a coach in 2023 but only lasted one season before revealing he wouldn’t be returning for the 2024 season as he would instead be touring.

“I love being part of #TheVoice family worldwide it’s something I hold very close to my heart,” he wrote in an Instagram post at the time.