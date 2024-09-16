The iconic reality show Big Brother Australia is confirmed to return to Network 10 in 2025.



The exciting news was announced at the network’s Upfronts events held on September 16, 2024, in Sydney.



Big Brother first premiered back in 2001, running for a total of eight seasons before the series finished in 2008.

The popular TV show has continued to shift between channels following this. Channel Nine resurrected the show in 2012 and aired the show for a total of three seasons.



Then, in 2020, Big Brother moved to Channel Seven for five seasons before it was cancelled in 2024 due to low ratings.

Mel will follow in the footsteps of Gretel Killeen and Sonia Kruger. (Credit: Instagram)

WHO WILL HOST BIG BROTHER AUSTRALIA IN 2025?

As confirmed at the Upfronts events, Big Brother will be hosted by Mel Tracina, the resident cultural correspondent on The Cheap Seats.



“I was one of the millions of Aussies captivated by Big Brother when it launched on Channel 10 in the early noughties,” Mel said.



“The show has such a loyal and passionate fan base, and I am excited to help bring back the show’s original spirit (minus the flip phones and bum dancing).”

Network 10 promises the “OG show you fell in love with all those years ago.” (Credit: Channel 10)

WHEN WILL BIG BROTHER AUSTRALIA 2025 AIR?

Though an exact date was not provided, Network 10 confirmed that the exciting revival of Big Brother will air across all Network 10 platforms in quarter four of 2025.

WHERE CAN I WATCH BIG BROTHER?

You will be able to stream Big Brother Australia 2025 on all Network 10 platforms. This includes Channel Ten and 10Play.