It’s getting to the pointy end of the competition on The Voice Australia, with the remaining contestants set to battle it out in the semi-final.

We are not far off from finding out who wins the $100,000 prize, an artist development package with access to a recording studio in Sydney.

However, before that, the remaining contestants must impress their coaches to make it to the grand final.

Find out what you can expect below.

Melanie C, Richard Marx, Kate Miller-Heidke and Ronan Keating will choose artists from the Voice Australia semi-final to compete in the grand final. (Credit: Channel Seven)

What happens in The Voice Australia semi-final?

After making it through the blind auditions, the chosen contestants had to put it all on the line in the battles, where teams of 10 were halved.

However, it didn’t stop coaches from bending the rules.

From there, they went head-to-head in the knockout rounds, where the coaches then chose two contestants to compete in the semi-final.

After they sing for their lives again, the coaches will choose one contestant each for the grand final.

Sienna Langenheim will compete in the semi-final. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Who is competing in The Voice Australia 2025 semi-final?

Eight contestants are set to fight to make it to the grand final.

On Ronan Keating’s team, Cle Morgan will go up against Ellaphon Ta.

Melanie C will also have a hard decision on her hands, and it all comes down to Cassie Henderson and Euan Hart.

19-year-olds Alyssa Delpopolo and Sienna Langenheim will go head-to-head in the hopes of being chosen by Kate Miller-Heidke.

Finally, Bella Parnell and Joseph Vuicakau will represent Richard Marx.

Alyssa Delpopolo is also set to sing in the semi-final. (Credit: Channel Seven)

When is The Voice Australia 2025 semi-final?

You don’t have to wait long because the semi-final will take place over two episodes.

The first will air on October 19, and the second is a week later on October 26.

Watch The Voice Australia every Sunday at 7pm on Channel 7 and 7plus.

