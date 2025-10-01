The Simpsons Movie FINALLY nabs a sequel two decades after the original

The Simpsons Movie will be back and better than ever as it has finally nabbed a sequel.

The original movie adaptation of the beloved animation series came to screens in 2007, and after a nearly two-decade-long wait, the news of a second film has finally been confirmed.

The sequel will once again follow Homer and Marge Simpson and their children, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie, and is slated for cinema release on July 23, 2027.

The first poster for the film has already been unveiled and shows Homer’s hand reaching out to grab a pink doughnut covered in ‘2’ sprinkles.

“Homer’s coming back for seconds,” the tagline read.

The Simpsons is coming back for a sequel, 20 years after the original movie aired. (Credit: Disney/20th Century Fox)

The movie’s title has not yet been revealed, and nothing is known about the plot.

The first movie, directed by David Silverman, saw Homer accidentally pollute the water supply of Springfield, leading to the entire city being sealed off in a glass dome.

Homer then had to fight to save his family and his city to make amends for his reckless actions.

The movie grossed an estimated $536 million USD (£812 million AUD) at the box office, and there have been rumours of a sequel for many years.

In fact, the original movie even went as far as to end on baby Maggie saying her very first word, “sequel,” at the end of the credits, but fans have been kept waiting for 18 years.

As well as the upcoming sequel, The Simpsons has also been renewed up to its 40th season.

Created by Matt Groening, the series will remain on air until at least 2028/29 as it remains a firm fan favourite.

The first poster for the hotly-awaited film has already been revealed. (Credit: 20th Century Fox)

The Simpsons first appeared on TV back in 1987 as a cartoon short on The Tracey Ullman Show.

It was then given its very own run two years later, and it has now aired for an impressive 37 seasons, with three more still to come.

Showrunner Matt Selman recently explained how the series streaming on Disney+ has allowed it to gain popularity with a whole new generation of fans.

“Now, instead of the kids watching it on local TV in the afternoon, they can just watch it all, all the time, all day, all forever,” he told Variety.

