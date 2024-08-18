Their first week on Phillip Island hasn’t exactly gone according to plan (black bathroom, be damned!), and The Block contestants Kylie and Brad admit they’re slightly nervous about how fans are perceiving them.

“We didn’t believe it would be as hard as it looked and it was way harder,” Brad, 32, tells New Idea. “I wouldn’t say we are the villains and ultimately I wouldn’t know who to label the villains either.”

While the parents of four think The Block has brought them closer together, Brad jokes that they may change their mind as more and more episodes go to air. They’re also bracing for the unsolicited reviews from their friends and neighbours in Cairns, QLD.

The parents from Cairns aren’t filtering themselves. (Credit: Nine.)

“We’ll own our portrayal”

Unmissable thanks to her green hair, Kylie, 37, tells us she hated seeing herself in early promos because she thought she looked like she had “three chins”. She admits she will probably be “embarrassed” by most of her antics if they make it to air.

But the hairdresser is happy to own how she’s portrayed, whether it’s good or bad, and would jump at the chance to do it all over again. Her comments echo those of 2023 couple Kristy and Brett, who stood by their actions and insisted they didn’t mind being painted as the “villains” on their season.

Brad, this season’s only qualified electrician and plumber, won’t commit to that until he sees what the reaction is like.

“I definitely never wanted to be social [media] famous or on television … It’s hard because you can tell most of the other couples were happy to be on camera,” reveals Kylie, who admits being away from their four kids was their biggest challenge.

Kylie and Brad FaceTimed their kids Parker, nine, Bentleigh, six, Steele, five, and 18-month-old Slade every night during production. At times, it made missing them all that harder because they couldn’t give them a kiss and a cuddle.

Being away from their kids is tough, but Kylie and Brad hope it will all be worth it. (Credit: Supplied)

Kylie believes the fact she and Brad are the only parents on The Block could be an advantage because they are used to being super busy and living in chaos.

“We are very realistic, knowing at the end we could still walk away with nothing,” she says.

They hope to earn a huge pay cheque to pay off their mortgage and put money aside for their children.

