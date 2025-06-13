Content Warning: This article mentions suicide and may be distressing to some readers. If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. Call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit their website.

Advertisement

Parental Guidance is returning to our screens in 2025, with a new batch of families bravely stepping forward to be a part of it all.

Eight families are joining the show, with each adopting a different parenting style.

Each episode will tackle a different issue in modern parenting. Some of the key issues highlighted this season are screen time, peer pressure, body image and mental health.

A Current Affair host and Logie winner Ally Langdon, and parenting expert Dr Justin Coulson will return for the series.

Advertisement

Meet all the families going on the third season of Parental Guidance and find out when it airs below.

All of the families taking part in Parental Guidance 2025

(Credit: Channel Nine) Joanne and Nathan Traditional Parents Nathan and Joanne are from the Gold Coast and are the proud parents of Rose, 12, and Emma, 14. When it comes to parenting, they are driven by their Christian faith and follow traditional gender roles at home. Nathan is a pilot, and Joanne is a stay-at-home mum. They are strict around screen time, and their daughters don’t have their own smartphones and limited access to social media. With this approach, Nathan and Joanne want to shield their daughters from the internet and peer pressure. Rose and Emma, who are both going to the Air Force, are active in the community and volunteer at a homeless shelter weekly. Emily was nominated for Young Woman of the Year for her charity work in 2023. (Credit: Channel Nine) Elvie and Sean Authoritative parents Sean was born in China Elvie is Chinese-Malaysian, and the couple call Perth home. He works as a town planner and has a migration agency and she works for the state government and runs a Chinese cultural community group. They say their parenting style is a modern blend of Australian and Chinese traditions, which includes strict rules, high academic expectations, a rigorous approach to sports and music, and a consistent routine. The pair it’s in their best interest to make decisions for their children Esme, 13, and Stacey, 19. Their daughters also do ballet and swimming and also play badminton. When it comes to issues with their friends, Elvie teaches them that they only need their parents for support, and thinks her strict parenting style will build resilience in her daughters. As a Buddhist, she balances parenting by doing mindfulness activities with the girls, such as yoga and meditation. Advertisement (Credit: Channel Nine) Courtney and John Pro-Tech Parents John and Courtney met online and believe in teaching their children Kyan, 12, Landon, 10 and Kingsley, two, about navigating technology. This is fitting for John, considering he works in IT. As a TikTok content creator, Courtney includes her children in her posts and they often scroll through social media together. When it comes to screen time, there aren’t any strict rules. Both of their sons are avid gamers with tech start-ups, and Kyan earns money from live-streaming his gaming on Twitch and TikTok. The family also enjoy playing PlayStation together. Although Courtney and John are pro-tech, they still expect their children to perform academically and participate in sports. (Credit: Channel Nine) Tammy and Mark Up Front Parents Mark and Tammy run their own logistics company and are based in Melbourne. Parents to Lenny, 13, Archer, 12, Eddy, 12 and Murphy, nine, they are driven by old school values, but deliver them with the modern twist of being up front with their kids. From Monday to Friday, the children don’t have access to screens and earn screen time by helping out around the house. Mark and Tammy are proactive in their children’s lives and have open and honest communication about everything. Their sons also keep busy with sports and Mark coaches their basketball teams. (Credit: Channel Nine) Amy and Marc Active Parents High school sweethearts Amy and Marc had three children by the time they were 25. When it comes to active parenting, it means it’s fun, but also firm. At home, physical activity is a must – they’ve even put monkey bars, a trampoline, a flying fox and a pool with ledges in the backyard! Layla, 13, Marshall, 10, and Keoni, eight, will all have to wait until high school to have a phone and currently have limited screen time. Living 100 metres from the beach on the Gold Coast, there is a great emphasis on surfing, and the family also runs together. They also camp together at least 10 times a year. (Credit: Channel Nine) Sofia and Nick Positivity parents Perhaps you might have seen Sofia, Nick and their daughters Mila, seven, and Aleksandra, five, on social media before. Sofia started making ‘Hey Bestie’ videos with her youngest when she was two years old, and now, the family have a global following. Some schools in the US even play their videos to their students! Both daughters are extremely active dancers, where Mila dances up to 20 hours a week and has an Instagram account which is managed by her mother. As ‘positivity parents’, Nick and Sofia want their girls to grow up being happy and confident, and start each day with positive affirmations in the mirror. They are also passionate about mental health. Aleksandra is named after Sofia’s brother, who took his own life after he struggled with mental illness and depression. Advertisement Previous Native ad body. Parental Guidance sparks controversial debate over smacking your kids All the different parenting styles on Parental Guidance explained Native ad body. Parental Guidance viewers surprised by appearance of Home & Away star Next (Credit: Channel Nine) Cassie and Josh Life School Parents Josh and Cassie have been travelling around Australia in a caravan for the last three years with their five sons. They have Spencer, 13, Jasper, 12, Hamilton, 10, Bronson, nine, and Kingsley, who is six years old. The couple are passionate about providing their children with experiences and giving them independence. They also homeschool their kids and don’t believe in traditional education. As parents, they plan to live and travel on the road until their children want to stop. When it comes to mental health, Cassie and Josh prioritise being in nature and being active. Outdoor activities they do include biking, camping and fishing. With technology, the family only has one phone, which is used for emergencies and does not have any social media apps on it. Josh and Cassie do have a laptop for their social media account, where they document their travels. Spencer does use the laptop for his YouTube Channel, where he showcases fishing tips. These parents believe in supporting their kids to be entrepreneurial when they become teens, including paid side hustles such as online businesses and lawn mowing. (Credit: Channel Nine) Amanda and Hassan The Hard Way Parents Amanda and Hassan were both born in Australia to Lebanese parents and love to embrace their local culture and traditions. They are the proud parents of Lamis, 10, Mohannad, eight, Jazelle, six, Youssef, four, and one-year-old Zaynab. The couple likes to be hands-on with their five children and focus on routines, mutual respect and doing everything together as a family. Contributing to the family is also important, and Amanda and Hassan have a chart system in place for chores. There is also no fast food or soft drink at home and to stay active, the children do swimming lessons and play basketball. As a high school teacher, Amanda is aware of the impact of screens and mental health. At home, their kids have limited access to phones and are allowed to spend a short time after school talking to their friends.

When is Parental Guidance airing in 2025?

You can watch all four episodes of Parental Guidance on June 30 on Channel Nine and 9 Now.

If you or a loved one are struggling, help is available. Call Lifeline Australia on 13 11 14 or visit lifeline.org.au

Advertisement