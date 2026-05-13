Melissa Leong breaks silence on shock axing of new SBS cooking show

Melissa Leong has broken her silence following the shock cancellation of her new SBS series, Taste of Art.

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The former MasterChef Australia judge, 44, fronted the TVNZ cooking competition alongside chef Vaughan Mabee, but it has now been abruptly pulled.

The show no longer features on the TVNZ+ streaming site amid allegations of historic workplace misconduct engulfing Vaughan. He resigned from Amisfield Restaurant in February, though no reason was given for his exit.

Now, Melissa has broken her silence in an Instagram statement, expressing her “great disappointment” surrounding the circumstances of the show’s cancellation.

“I signed on to helm Taste of Art last year, excited and honoured to contribute to a show that celebrates the highest potential in cuisine artistry, as well as the tradition, culture and kai that Aotearoa is renowned for the world over,” she wrote in the May 13 post.

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Melissa Leong has broken her silence on The Taste of Art’s axing. (Credit: Instagram/TVNZ)

“And so it is with great disappointment that the show’s resounding success has been hampered by such unfortunate circumstances these past weeks.

“That disappointment is shared by the rest of the cast, crew, production and partners, all of whom put such love, energy and trust into making a hit.”

Melissa went on to indirectly reference the allegations about her co-star, Vaughan, who has been accused of bullying former colleagues, including women.

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“As a victim-survivor, it would feel like a betrayal to me if I did not say something about the situation at hand, and it’s this: We need to listen when women speak up, because it isn’t without fear, trepidation and personal cost when we do so,” Melissa, who has previously spoken out about being sexually assaulted while working in hospitality, continued.

“As the situation is still unfolding, this is as far as I will speak on this subject. I trust you will all act with consideration and respect for each other.

“Much kindness to you all and I look forward to seeing you before too long.”

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Vaughan previously issued a statement after he was accused of assaulting a colleague at a Queenstown nightclub, prompting an investigation.

According to The Post, Vaughan said he had “fallen short” in his behaviour and had let “my team, myself and my family down”.

It follows allegations against Vaughan Mabee. (Credit: Instagram/TVNZ)

Though he didn’t address the allegations against him, Vaughan “unreservedly apologised” to former colleagues for “my inappropriate behaviour to them or any inconsiderate comments made”.

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“I am truly sorry for any harm or offence,” he added.

He also confirmed he was stepping down from Amisfield to “focus on my personal health issues and being a present and loving father to my family”.

Taste of Art has now been replaced with Gary Barlow’s Food and Wine Tour.

A SBS spokesperson told TV Tonight, “SBS will not broadcast the acquired series Taste of Art New Zealand at this time. This decision follows allegations of misconduct concerning the program’s co-host Vaughan Mabee. Mr Mabee has issued a formal public apology in response to these allegations.”

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New Idea has contacted SBS and TVNZ for comment.