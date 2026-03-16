MAFS fans outraged as Bec’s foul-mouthed texts about Alissa are FINALLY revealed

Married at First Sight has been sent into another spiral after Bec Zacharia’s foul-mouthed rant about Alissa Fay was revealed.

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Bec has made her dislike of Alissa clear since the start of the experiment, and her alleged texts to Gia Fleur bad-mouthing her have repeatedly been brought up.

And on Monday, March 16, the truth was finally revealed as Juliette Chae sent Alissa screenshots of messages Bec had allegedly sent about her in a group chat.

While Juliette wasn’t in the experiment at the time the messages were sent, she had been sent them by Gia and decided to show Alissa as a parting gift upon her exit from the show.

Alissa and her husband, David Momoh, were left shocked by the foul-mouthed and offensive messages, which referred to Alissa using a whole list of expletives.

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Bec Zacharia’s shocking texts about Alissa Fay have finally been revealed. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“I didn’t realise how bad they were,” Alissa admitted upon reading the texts.

One of the texts allegedly read, “Alissa is going f***ing down, rat b**** and her rat husband.”

While Bec was also claimed to have said, “Alissa probably isn’t a bad girl, but her head is so far up her f***ing asshole she doesn’t even realise what a **** she actually is.”

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Later, during a task for Feedback Week, Bec was partnered with David and brought up the text messages, claiming she sent them in the first week of the experiment.

She insisted that she had taken “full accountability” for her actions but that Gia had a “vendetta” against her, with David fuming to camera that she was trying to make herself the “victim”.

“Her lack of accountability makes me sick to my stomach,” David added.

Alissa read out the foul-mouthed names Bec allegedly called her in a group chat. (Credit: Channel Nine)

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Alissa then claimed she hadn’t been “rude” about Alissa in the texts, before David dropped the bombshell that he and Alissa had actually seen her messages, flooring the bride.

“I felt like the comments were vile, disgusting, very mean and vicious,” he argued.

David said he didn’t want to talk further about it, to give Alissa the space to address it first, with Bec initially appearing stunned into silence.

Bec argued that she wasn’t the only one who had said unkind things in the group chat, claiming Gia was trying to “manipulate” the group.

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Bec apologised and broke down in tears for hurting Alissa and David, but admitted she felt sorry for herself too because everything came back on her.

“It’s taught me never to put anything in text messages, that’s for sure.”

David confronted Bec about her words during Feedback Week. (Credit: Channel Nine)

What has David said about Bec’s actions?

The shocking texts are only the latest development in Bec’s tirade against Alissa, whom she vaguely knows from back in Adelaide.

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Bec has previously apologised for her behaviour, but David has appeared unconvinced by her words thus far.

When he asked if she was trying to get information about his wife, she openly denied it.

“I don’t know, Bec, I’ve got my eye on you,” he responded with caution.

David has had enough of Bec’s treatment of Alissa. (Credit: Channel Nine)

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“If they want to present those receipts, please do so,” she said, insisting she would own up to it if she did.

“Only time will tell,” she added.

“I’m not going to lie, there’s a wall… In the real world, I wouldn’t call you a friend,” he confessed.

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Alissa has also spoken out about their feud, revealing why she no longer trusts Bec.

“She tried to dig up anything she could to sabotage my character. You just can’t do that,” she told our sister publication Woman’s Day.

“But you’ll notice that Gia and Bec, they’re always throwing each other under the bus. They’ll use a pawn in the middle to get at each other – and it just sucks being caught up in the middle of it all, especially when you’re doing nothing wrong, you’re just there to build a relationship.”

Bec has ruffled feathers during Married at First Sight. (Credit: Channel Nine)

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What has happened between Alissa and Bec on Married at First Sight?

Bec has repeatedly apologised to Alissa and David for her unkind words about them, but revelations have continued to emerge.

Going into the dinner party, they had their reservations about the Adelaide bride.

“It’s just reaffirmed that I cannot keep this girl close to me; she has to stay away,” Alissa vented after her friend Adriana shared intel about Bec’s alleged actions.

It also didn’t help that Gia exposed Bec’s messages about Alissa at the previous dinner party, which were sent after she directly apologised to the nurse for her previous actions.

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Alissa has been targeted by the other brides during the experiment. (Credit: Channel Nine)

All of the tension between the pair began when Bec accused Alissa of speaking poorly about her behind her back, and then proceeded to criticise her at the second dinner party.

When she tried to defend Stella during Gia and Brook’s tirade, Alissa landed in the firing line.

The pair, along with Bec, told her to shut up and mocked her.

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Despite all the drama after that shocking dinner party, Alissa said she appreciated Bec’s apology.

“Definitely out of all of them, Bec has tried to make amends with me. I have forgiven Bec. I will always be kind to her,” Alissa later told Pedestrian TV.