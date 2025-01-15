MAFS star Lizzie Sobinoff shares exciting pregnancy news

Former Married at First Sight bride Elizabeth (Lizzie) Sobinoff has revealed that she is expecting her second child.

Taking to social media on January 15, the reality star shared a sweet carousel of images of her growing baby bump with the caption “Just in my baby-making era. 😊🤰25 weeks today ❤️. 2 under 2….. 😊 exactly what we wanted.”

While Lizzie hasn’t revealed her due date, given she is halfway through her pregnancy she is likely due in May or June this year.

In November 2023, the soon-to-be mother-of-two welcomed her first child into the world, a darling baby girl!

“She is absolute perfection to me. She is everything to me. I’m so in love with our daughter. Words cannot express my love for her. My heart ❤️,” she wrote in her announcement post at the time.

Shortly after, Lizzie shared some photos, writing that she and her husband Alex Vega had “never been happier.”

“My everything. A love so strong. Pure bliss,” she penned, also revealing that their daughter was born on November 8th of that year.

Lizzie and Alex will soon have two little ones under two in their family – how exciting! (Credit: Instagram)

After failing to find love in both the 2018 and 2020 seasons of MAFS, Lizzie was left single once more – but not for long after meeting her now husband Alex Vega.

The proud parents tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on January 27, 2023.

Their engagement took place only a few months prior in August 2022 after Alex dropped down on one knee to propose to his partner with a breathtaking pink pear-shaped diamond ring that featured a delicate halo to highlight the centre stone.

After months of keeping their blossoming relationship out of the public eye, the love-struck pair confirmed their romance in April 2022.

“As a whole, I’m incredibly private, I did reality TV a lifetime ago. I’m so protective over my partner and there are so many negative, gossiping people out there, that go out of their way to talk trash,” she shared to Instagram at the time.