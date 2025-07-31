MAFS 2026 cast leaked while series is being filmed

It’s only been months since MAFS ended, but filming for the 2026 season is already underway!

Not only that, we already know the names of some of the hopeful brides and grooms!

Find out everything we know below.

The 2025 season ended not long ago, now we know who’s getting married in 2026! (Credit: Channel Nine)

Who are the MAFS 2026 contestants?

While we won’t see the show until next year, the weddings are currently being filmed.

According to the 2026 application for the show, participants were required to be available to film between July and November 2025.

At the moment, lots of photos have been taken of brides and grooms meeting their TV spouses for the first time.

One of the participants is sports presenter Ankita Karungalekar, who was spotted getting married in Sydney.

At the time of publication, her Instagram account is also set to private. According to her LinkedIn account, she’s a freelance sports presenter for Cricket Australia and has worked in social media. She was also a sports anchor for Mumbai Indians in Mumbai.

The Daily Mail has revealed that she is marrying Micah Lomu.

Melbourne-based real estate agent Daniel Hewitt is reportedly going to appear on the show.

The publication has also named Gia Fleur, Rebecca Zacharia, Steve Powell, Scott McCristal, and Gia Fleur.

A source told the Daily Mail that Gia does not care about what people think.

This couple was spotted filming their TV nuptials in Centennial Park on July 27. (Credit: Matrix)

“She’s bold, she’s brash and she says whatever’s on her mind – which makes for absolutely iconic TV.”

Her partner, Scott, is also reportedly going to be entertaining to watch.

“They’re both huge personalities,” another source said.”It’s explosive. There are blow-ups, big emotions and some serious chemistry. Viewers are either going to love them or hate them – but no one will be able to look away.”

So far, couples have been photographed getting married in the heart of Sydney, on a beach, or at Centennial Park.

Alessandra Rampolla, Mel Schilling and John Aiken are due to return. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Which experts are returning to MAFS 2026?

Alessandra Rampolla was recently spotted arriving in Sydney, so it’s fair to say she’s returning!

John Aiken and Mel Schilling have also been a staple, so we are sure they are also returning to critique the couples.

We are sure they will have plenty to say!

When does MAFS 2026 air?

Generally, it airs from January to April, so it’s a little while off. But if you watch this space, we’ll provide you with updates!