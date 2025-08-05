Farmer Jarrad denies romance rumours with a big star

While Farmer Wants a Wife was a brief success for Farmer Jarrad, there’s been speculation about a new romance being on the cards for him.

The farmer from Tasmania, who is also a musician, is a headline performer at the Ekka in Queensland for the Singles Mingle Monday, on August 11.

The performance encourages attendees to connect with others face-to-face

Insiders speculated to The Scoop that his “second chance at love”, could be with 20-year-old performer Georgia Scarlett, who is a radio host and country singer.

Georgia Scarlett is going to perform with Farmer Jarrad. (Credit: Intstagram)

“Both rising stars in country music circles, sources hint there may be more than just professional chemistry between the pair,” the article said.

In the lead-up to the event, the pair were tagged in a post with the Ekka, singing together and preparing for their performance.

The story was then shared on the So Dramatic! Instagram page.

The daisy farmer then set the record straight with one simple comment: “Seems like the insiders are wrong again.”

Is Farmer Jarrad single?

This isn’t the first time that people have wondered about Jarrad’s love life after the show.

While the show was airing, fans speculated about his relationship status.

One fan claimed to the Daily Mail Australia that he was “acting single” at a festival in January in Tamworth.

“He didn’t act like someone in a relationship,” they said.

“He was chatting up women left and right. He even joked about being ‘done with dating shows.’ Honestly, it seemed like he was single or just didn’t care who saw.”

Another person claimed that they saw him at a rural pub earlier in the year, where “there was no mention of a girlfriend”.

“He was pretty flirty. If he’s still with the girl from the show, he’s got a strange way of showing it,” they said.

Farmer Jarrad chose Chloe and left Farmer Wants a Wife early with her. (Credit: Instagram)

What happened between Farmer Jarrad and Chloe on Farmer Wants a Wife?

During the 2025 season, Jarrad left the show early and chose Chloe Ilka, but they sadly split months later.

“Unfortunately, we are not together,” Chloe confessed during the reunion, revealing that she was the one to end it.

“I definitely see him as a really good mate, and I will always be there for him and support him in what he does, but I think you don’t really understand how hard it is going to be until you’re living it, and at this current time, our lives are on different paths,” she continued.

“Unfortunately, I couldn’t give as much time as I did [during filming], life went back to the way it normally is,” Jarrad added.

After it aired, he took to Instagram to say they were together for “a couple of months”, and had conversations about whether the relationship could work.

“Unfortunately, we came to the conclusion that it wasn’t,” he said.