Thomas and Clarette had a turbulent time on Farmer Wants a Wife, but it seems like they have taken the next step in their relationship.

Since filming wrapped, the English teacher has moved to Kimba, South Australia, and is working at a local school.

Taking to his Instagram stories on June 27, the lentil and barley farmer also said he had a great time on the show with the other farmers, “But my future wife beats it… Just”.

This isn’t the first time he’s all but confirmed the couple’s plans to get married.

Farmer Thomas and Clarette have gone from strength to strength since the show finished airing. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“You’d make the most beautiful wife and mother. I love you,” he said to her during the reunion, to which she responded “I love you too.”

While their time on the show was not easy, Thomas knew that Clarette was the one.

“I want a wife and a family, and just to create memories with an amazing person. And I believe Clarette can be that person,” he shared before he broke the news to her.

“I came here to find a wife, and I don’t want to waste any more time,” he then added.

After the show aired, the couple broke their silence about their time on the show.

Farmer Thomas and Clarette have talked about getting engaged, tying the knot and having children. (Credit: Instagram)

Bit by bit, they are revealing more about their love story on social media with their fans.

“To Tom, thank you for all those cheeky winks across the room to reassure me we’d get through this,” Clarette wrote in a joint Instagram post on June 29.

She continued to thank him for his support and said they should have left the show earlier.

“And you were right (begrudgingly admitting here 😅) I should have said yes to being your girlfriend the first time you asked me and we should have left together when you wanted to 🙃,” she wrote.

