EXCLUSIVE: Farmer Jack’s Hayley has found love…but not with him!

“Farmer Wants a Friend” might’ve been a better fit, she jokes…

She may not have scored the final rose… err, we mean hay bale… but Farmer Wants a Wife’s Hayley Gangell is walking away with something far sweeter! A new man and a whole lot of perspective.

Booted from Farmer Jack’s farm last week, the often bold and sometimes outspoken blonde quickly became the season’s most discussed ‘love interest’ on the Tasmanian farm. But behind that so-called ‘villain edit,’ Hayley tells New Idea there’s much more to the story. Including the fact that she never even applied for the show!

Hayley was sent home by Farmer Jack at the black-tie dinner event. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“The producers actually contacted me because I went to the same school as Jack,” Hayley shares.

“We’d moved in similar circles, and after months of back and forth, they finally convinced me.”

But what didn’t they tell her? That Farmer Jack wasn’t even one of the original farmers.

“I only found out he was an intruder ‘farmer’ once I was already filming. It was a shock and I suddenly realised we weren’t going to be a main storyline.”

Hayley says the farmer audiences have been introduced to onscreen is worlds apart from the man she met in real life. (Credit: Supplied)

Hayley says the confident country boy we’ve seen on screen is not the ‘Jack’ she met.

“He knew exactly what he was doing. He was a lot slicker than how he’s come across to viewers, and honestly, some of the reaction online has been frustrating because it’s just not accurate.”

After her elimination, Hayley tried to extend the olive branch, hoping to remain mates with Farmer Jack, but says her efforts were shut down.

“I told him I’d love to stay friends,” she reveals.

“But when I went to Tasmania, he ghosted me. I felt like the show actively discouraged any contact between ‘farmers’ and the ‘ladies’ once filming wrapped.”

And while Farmer Jack ultimately picked Sarah, Hayley has some thoughts on how that played out, too.

“Sarah was quite competitive. If she hadn’t been chosen to go back on that first solo date, I don’t think she would’ve ended up with him. Honestly, I think Olivia was actually better suited to Jack.”

However, Hayley wishes them both well and has heard from friends that Sarah has been seen around town helping run errands for Farmer Jack.

But if Hayley’s feeling bitter, she’s not showing it. Mostly because she’s head over heels in love!

As fate would have it, just weeks after filming wrapped, she met a handsome bloke named Tom at her local surf club and sparks flew instantly with the Business Management and Economics graduate.

“The producers told me, ‘Once you do the show, it’s like your third eye opens. You become ready for love,” she laughs.

“Turns out they were right.”

Hayley is now happier than ever, and head over heels in love with a brand new man. (Credit: Supplied)

Unlike other contestants whose post-show relationships have been rocky, Hayley’s new man has been incredibly supportive, even sitting through her “villain” portrayal by her side.

“He’s held my hand through the whole thing,” she gushes.

“He’s been amazing, kind, patient, and totally unfazed.”

And now, after staying silent for weeks, Hayley is finally ready to speak her truth.

“Farmer Jack didn’t work out, and that’s okay. I’ve found my person, and I didn’t need a camera crew to make it happen.”

Watch Farmer Wants a Wife on Channel 7 and 7plus.

