Meet Farmer Alex – the mushroom-growing romantic looking for love on Farmer Wants a Wife

Farmer Wants a Wife 2026 leading man Alex Thompson-Welch is not your average farmer, and he’d be the first to tell you so.

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The 28-year-old beef and mushroom farmer from Kin Kin in Queensland grows produce and sells it at farmers’ markets, but he also writes poetry, plays drums and guitar, and even studied computer science at university.

Oh, and host Natalie Gruzlewski was so charmed by him during filming this season that she caught herself saying: “Sorry, I’m getting a bit distracted talking to you. You sound like the dream man.”

He’s one of five farmers heading to Farmer Wants a Wife 2026, all hoping to find love.

Here’s everything we know about Farmer Alex.

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Farmer Alex is looking for love on Farmer Wants a Wife 2026. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Who is Farmer Alex on Farmer Wants a Wife?

Alex grew up in Toowoomba before moving to Brisbane in his mid-twenties, where his path took an unconventional turn into farming via a computer science degree.

His involvement with Eastwell Farms began during his university studies, where he found an unexpected joy in connecting with food provenance and responsibly sourced produce.

These days, he runs food production through to marketing and selling directly to the public at farmers’ markets.

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He finds the combination of tech and farming “immensely useful,” and in his spare time, you’ll find him in music production, drumming or playing piano.

A self-confessed hopeless romantic and self-described “traveller and adventurer,” Alex has been quietly building his life and finances with one goal in mind.

“I have been working hard to build my life and wealth so I can comfortably disappear overseas for a while,” he says. “I am keen to embark on this journey with someone I love.”

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Alex farms mushrooms in Kin Kin, Queensland. (Credit: Instagram)

What is Farmer Alex looking for in a partner?

Alex is refreshingly specific about what he wants — and it goes well beyond someone who can handle farm life.

“I am looking for someone who is deeply connected with themselves and the world around them,” he says. “I am looking for someone who values learning. I am a nerd at heart, and I want to be with someone similar.”

Alex says he’s looking for “someone artistic, fun, and sometimes a bit cheeky”. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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He craves someone with vibrance and lightness to balance his more serious side.

“I would love someone artistic, fun, and sometimes a bit cheeky. I can be quite serious sometimes, so I am looking for someone with vibrance and light. I really would like a partner who will bring joy and bundles of playful energy to my life.”

His approach to love is equally considered.

“Life is too short not to make grand gestures,” he says. “I have a lust for life, and I want to share this journey with someone who feels the same.”

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