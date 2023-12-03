In October 2022, New Idea published an article about Ms Emma Isaacs and her business, Business Chicks. The article referred to criticisms raised by a disgruntled ex-employee of Ms Isaacs at a time the business was being restructured due to the impact of Covid. New Idea has removed the article and regrets if anyone took New Idea to be supporting these criticisms. New Idea also acknowledges that it was not true that Business Chicks made all their staff redundant.