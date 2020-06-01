In February, Emma opened up to Now To Love about how much she was enjoying motherhood as well as revealing how she manages juggling parenting and work.
"I love it! I love being a mum!” she said.
“It is a real juggle when you go back to work and I went back at about three months, not full time, just part time."
While Emma explained returning to work was more of a necessity than a choice, she's relished the opportunity and reprieve, of sorts.
"I'm a contractor, I don't get maternity leave. So it was a bit more of a necessity to go back to work which I think a lot of women are in a pretty similar position," she explained.
"I did enjoy going back, to clear your mind and have something else going on because it can be a lot and consuming when you're always at home with a newborn."
While motherhood can be overwhelming, Emma added she prefers to focus on the positives rather than the typical "struggles".
"There is a lot of talk about things being a struggle when you're a mum and I think we should really celebrate the things we are great at, how enjoyable it is," she said
"I don't think motherhood needs to be a struggle. I know for some people it is but for me I was really lucky, I enjoy nearly every part of it."
Emma, who is the daughter of racehorse trainer Lee Freedman, tied the knot with Charlie in Sydney in June, 2018.