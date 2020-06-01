Emma Freedman (pictured with husband Charlie Rundle) announced she is pregnant. Instagram

In February, Emma opened up to Now To Love about how much she was enjoying motherhood as well as revealing how she manages juggling parenting and work.

"I love it! I love being a mum!” she said.

“It is a real juggle when you go back to work and I went back at about three months, not full time, just part time."

Another one on the way! The little bundle of joy will be the couple's second child. Instagram

While Emma explained returning to work was more of a necessity than a choice, she's relished the opportunity and reprieve, of sorts.

"I'm a contractor, I don't get maternity leave. So it was a bit more of a necessity to go back to work which I think a lot of women are in a pretty similar position," she explained.

"I did enjoy going back, to clear your mind and have something else going on because it can be a lot and consuming when you're always at home with a newborn."

Emma, who is mum to one-year-old William, previously said she didn't find motherhood a struggle and was enjoying "nearly every part of it". Instagram

While motherhood can be overwhelming, Emma added she prefers to focus on the positives rather than the typical "struggles".

"There is a lot of talk about things being a struggle when you're a mum and I think we should really celebrate the things we are great at, how enjoyable it is," she said

"I don't think motherhood needs to be a struggle. I know for some people it is but for me I was really lucky, I enjoy nearly every part of it."

Emma, who is the daughter of racehorse trainer Lee Freedman, tied the knot with Charlie in Sydney in June, 2018.