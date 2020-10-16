Emma Freedman has revealed she's given birth to a baby girl named Edie. Instagram

In June, Emma first revealed the news she was expecting her second child on Fox League’s Sunday Nights with Matty Johns' show before sharing her joy with The Daily Telegraph’s Confidential.

“We’re absolutely delighted and feel very lucky,” she said.

“It will be a busy back end of the year but we are excited for all of the chaos that comes with two small friends. Will has already shown quite the love of small babies so hopefully he is like that when he gets to meet his little sibling.”

It is the second child for Emma and her husband Charlie Rundle. Instagram

In February, Emma opened up to Now To Love about how much she was enjoying motherhood as well as revealing how she manages juggling parenting and work.

"I love it! I love being a mum!” she said.

“It is a real juggle when you go back to work and I went back at about three months, not full time, just part time."

While Emma explained returning to work was more of a necessity than a choice, she's relished the opportunity and reprieve, of sorts.

"I'm a contractor, I don't get maternity leave. So it was a bit more of a necessity to go back to work which I think a lot of women are in a pretty similar position," she explained.

"I did enjoy going back, to clear your mind and have something else going on because it can be a lot and consuming when you're always at home with a newborn."

Emma is already mum to toddler William. Instagram

While motherhood can be overwhelming, Emma added she prefers to focus on the positives rather than the typical "struggles".

"There is a lot of talk about things being a struggle when you're a mum and I think we should really celebrate the things we are great at, how enjoyable it is," she said

"I don't think motherhood needs to be a struggle. I know for some people it is but for me I was really lucky, I enjoy nearly every part of it."

Emma, who is the daughter of racehorse trainer Lee Freedman, tied the knot with Charlie in Sydney in June, 2018.