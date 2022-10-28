The viral clip, which currently has over 13 million views and over 1 million likes Getty

Recipe

First of all, sbagliato in Italian means wrong, which is why this negroni recipe might be a little different from the one you have tried before.

A classic negroni uses gin, but for this take on the cocktail, use prosecco instead.

Ingredients:

25ml Campari

25ml sweet vermouth

30 ml Prosecco

Ice

For the garnish:

1 orange slice

WATCH: Sydney transformed for the House of the Dragon premiere

Step 1

Pour 25ml of Campari and 25ml sweet vermouth into a highball glass.

Step 2

Add your ice and slowly add in the prosecco. Try pouring it down a

long spoon that's been placed in the glass, this will stop the bubbles from

foaming over the edge of the glass.

Step 3

Stir the contents of the glass together, top up further and garnish

with the orange slice.

Emma D’Arcy revealed on TikTok that they enjoy a classic cocktail with a major twist Getty

Non-Alcoholic Recipe

If you’re looking for a non-alcoholic alternative version, try this

recipe below which is equally as good.

Ingredients:

25ml Lyre's Aperitif Rosso

25ml Lyre's Italian Orange

30ml Alcohol Free Prosecco

Ice

For the garnish:

1 orange slice

WATCH: Negroni Sbagliato With Prosecco | Emma D'Arcy's Viral Drink Choice

Step 1

Pour 25ml of Campari and 25ml sweet vermouth into a highball glass.

Step 2

Add your ice and slowly add in the prosecco. Try pouring it down a

long spoon that's been placed in the glass, this will stop the bubbles from

foaming over the edge of the glass.