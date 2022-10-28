Recipe
First of all, sbagliato in Italian means wrong, which is why this negroni recipe might be a little different from the one you have tried before.
A classic negroni uses gin, but for this take on the cocktail, use prosecco instead.
Ingredients:
- 25ml Campari
- 25ml sweet vermouth
- 30 ml Prosecco
- Ice
For the garnish:
- 1 orange slice
Step 1
Pour 25ml of Campari and 25ml sweet vermouth into a highball glass.
Step 2
Add your ice and slowly add in the prosecco. Try pouring it down a
long spoon that's been placed in the glass, this will stop the bubbles from
foaming over the edge of the glass.
Step 3
Stir the contents of the glass together, top up further and garnish
with the orange slice.
Non-Alcoholic Recipe
If you’re looking for a non-alcoholic alternative version, try this
recipe below which is equally as good.
Ingredients:
- 25ml Lyre's Aperitif Rosso
- 25ml Lyre's Italian Orange
- 30ml Alcohol Free Prosecco
- Ice
For the garnish:
- 1 orange slice
