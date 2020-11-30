Home and Away's Emily Symons has shared a throwback of the time she met The Queen in 2002 while working on UK soap Emmerdale. Instagram

“Just finished binge watching The Crown 👑 I wonder if this bit will be in the next series @shereemurphy @markcharnock #elizabethestensen 😝” Emily captioned the photo.

“Such happy memories of the day we met The Queen outside The Woolpack! 👑 #emmerdale”

The Queen's visit to Emmerdale was a bit more dramatic than most of her real-life official appointments.

While The Queen was being given a tour of the town, which included the soap’s famous Woolpack Inn and the town’s post office, chaos ensued when the postal building was blown up.

Cast member Mark Charnock told The Sun that despite the dramatic scenes, The Queen barely flinched.

“She was cool as a cucumber when the explosion went off,” he told the publication in 2019.

“The rest of us jumped out of our skins."

As well as Emmerdale, The Queen has also previously visited the sets of other popular UK soaps EastEnders in 2001 and Coronation Street in 1982. Perhaps a stop in at Neighbours’ Ramsay St or Home and Away's Summer Bay could be next on the To Do list?

In 2015, singer Ed Sheeran popped up in Summer Bay. Channel Seven

Meanwhile, Home and Away has seen its fair share of famous faces stepping foot on set over the years.

In 2015, British singer Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance in Summer Bay as a the grown-up child that Emily’s character Marilyn used to nanny.

"It's an Australian institution. It's always on in my local chip shop," Ed said at the time.

"I got asked to do it and it sounded like it could be fun"

Other stars who’ve made the trip to the hallowed grounds of Summer Bay are John Farnham, Atomic Kitten, Lleyton Hewitt and Monty Python's Michael Palin.