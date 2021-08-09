Emily could not be more different to her character Marilyn. Getty

How old is Emily Symons?



Born 10th of August 1969, Emily is currently 51 years of age.

Does Emily Symons have kids?

Emily gave birth to a much longed for baby named Henry in 2015. She was 46 years old at the time so he truly is a ‘miracle baby’.

Did Emily Symons have IVF?

Emily has always wanted children but it has not been an easy road. Happily, it was third time lucky for her and former partner, radio executive Paul Jackson. The couple endured 3 rounds of IVF until they hit the jackpot with Henry. Previous to this, Emily and her former husband Lorenzo Smith had several unsuccessful attempts at IVF.

Is Emily Symons married?



No. She split with Henry’s dad Paul Jackson in 2016.

Who has Emily Symons dated in the past?

Emily has been divorced twice. Her first marriage in 1992 to Nick Lipscome ended in 1994. She married second husband Lorenzo Smith, heir to the WH Smith stationery empire in 2003, yet it ended in 2005 after the strain of trying to conceive took its toll.

She also dated Emmerdale co-star Matt Healy who played Matthew King on the hit show. Her relationship with Paul Jackson ended not long after she gave birth to Henry.

Does Emily Symons currently have a boyfriend?

Emily, who is pretty absorbed with Henry and her work, and does not currently have a partner.

What TV shows has Emily Symons appeared in?

Emily got her start in short-lived TV show Richmond Hill in 1988 as the scheming, narky Anne Costello. She of course went on to win the role of Marilyn Chambers on Home and Away, the following year making her a household name.

Emily is also known for stints on long running UK soap Emmerdale as well as starring in several pantomimes and as one of the celebrity contestants in 2007’s Dancing on Ice.

Who did she play on Home and Away?

Symons plays lovable but ditzy hairdresser Marilyn Chambers who originally hails from Yabbie Creek. Over the course of her years on the show, there have been many interesting plot lines to carry. When discussing her character’s journey over the years, she told New Idea:

“Marilyn lost a baby, she’s a cancer survivor, she was horrifically burnt in a bushfire that her husband started, but to survive all of that just shows her strength and positive nature.”

How long was Emily Symons on Home and Away?

Adding up her various entries and exists, Emily has been on Home and Away for a staggering 17 years. Her first appearance was in 1989 at just 18 and ended in 1992. She next returned to set between 1995 and 1999.

A ‘cameo’ in 2001 came next, until finally reprising her role in 2010 to today. She is such a popular character we hope she doesn’t plan on leaving Home and Away again any time soon.

Is Emily Symons on Instagram?

Emily can be found under the handle emilysymons_