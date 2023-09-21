Instagram

Who was Alex 'Chumpy' Pullin?

Chumpy was a World Champion snowboarder, winning two World Snowboard Cross titles, plus two Overall Crystal Globes, and even seven World Cup gold medals!

In his spare time he enjoyed spearfishing with friends, living on the edge till the very end.

Instagram

How did Chumpy and El meet?

Chumpy met his soulmate El in 2013, at a friend’s birthday party.

Little did they know this one party would change their lives, getting together only a couple of months later.

Not long after that they got married, being together for eight strong years and what could have last a lifetime.

Instagram

Does El Pullin and Alex Chumpy have a child?

Chumpy lives on, in his baby girl Minnie Alex Pullin who he never got to meet.

After Ellidy retrieved his sperm posthumously, and successfully underwent IVF treatment to conceive their baby girl.

Instagram

What is El and Chumpy's dog name?

El and Chumpy shared a kelpie named Rummi (nicknamed Rum,) which El called Chumpy's "sidekick."

In a heart breaking moment, Rummi was waiting for his owner to come out of the water when they visited the last spot Chumpy was alive.

Instagram

How old is El Pullin and Chumpy's daughter?

Chumpy's daughter is turning two next month, telling Sunrise "she literally has his eyes."

On her podcast Darling, Shine, she explained how Chumpy would have wanted this: "This is the biggest miracle ever… Chump is guiding this, he would want nothing more than for me to have his kid, everything just feel rights."

Instagram

What is Ellidy Pullin doing now?

El Pullin has just released her memoir Heart Strong, detailing the moment her whole world stopped but Minnie started it again.

Telling her fans, "From the bottom of my heart I thank everyone in my corner, and all the beautiful strangers near and far who have wrapped me in love and support since that day, you have carried me.

Instagram

What is the Chumpy Pullin foundation?

The Chumpy Pullin Foundation was started last year, "honoring Chumpy’s legacy through a foundation that upholds his interests and values."

Raising money for young Australians to "participate and grow through sport and life."

Instagram

Where does Chumpy's wife live now?

Alex Chumpy Pullin's wife, child and dog now live in Palm Beach, at the Gold Coast, moving closer to Chumpy's last living location.

Chloe Chapman (a swimwear designer) also moved up to support her best friend El, "moving up here has never made more sense."

RELATED || How Ellidy Pullin's little girl is helping heal her broken heart