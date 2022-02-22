Ellia Green on SAS Australia 2022. Seven

Ellia is heartwarmingly carrying on their mother’s legacy, recently welcoming a baby into the world with their partner, Vanessa 'Ness'.

In February 2022, the Olympic champion took to their Instagram to delight in the arrival of their first child, a baby girl.

“Welcome to the world Waitui Yolanta Green-Roberts," Ellia wrote on Instagram. "You are the greatest gift that we could ever ask for and you have my whole heart. Every time I look at you I cry because I see our parents up in heaven in your eyes and I see the strength you carry in your heart.

"I promise you will protect you and love you with all I have until the end of time and into the next life wherever you go my beautiful daughter… ♥️”

Ellia's mother, Yolanta. Instagram

Ellia first announced that they and their partner Vanessa were expecting in September 2021, uploading adorable footage of the moment they found out Ness was pregnant (see above).

“Not too long ago I came from training to find out that the biggest blessing is about to come into our life. I have no doubt that this precious gift has been guided to us from our parents up above whose spirits are protecting our little darling already," the reality star wrote on Instagram.

"@nessaturnbullroberts Watching you grow into motherhood is the most beautiful thing to witness and I am already so proud to be parents to our baby.”

The partnership between Ellia and Vanessa is beautiful to witness, even if just through social media. From their overt love for one another, and joint passion for advocating against racism.

Ellia and Ness with their baby daughter, Waitui Yolanta Green-Roberts. Instagram

Ellia has gushed about their partner on multiple occasions, saying she “inspires (them) every day".

“I admire the way she stands up for the rights of her people, her culture, her ancestors, and her future children. I love her dearly,” Ellia told Marie Claire.

The SAS recruit reinforced their love for Ness to the Daily Telegraph, explaining that she motivates them to “be a better person”.

To find your own fairytale romance, sign up for eharmony today!

Can't get enough SAS Australia content? Check out the articles below

Where is SAS Australia filmed?

SAS Australia's Ollie Ollerton's whirlwind romance with his wife Laura

A chance meeting at a bar and four kids: Who is Ant Middleton's wife Emilie?

How Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards set the Bachie bar with their enduring romance

Wayne Carey reflects on cheating scandal: "It's haunted me for 20 years"

An 'amicable separation' and two kids: Geoff Huegill and Sara Hill's co-parenting lifestyle

Growing up, all Lauren Brant wanted was to be a mum. Now, she has three beautiful kids

From E Street to SAS: Who is Melissa Tkautz?

Convicted drug dealer Richard Buttrose has an unbreakable bond with his aunt Ita