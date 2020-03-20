-
Ellen DeGeneres makes startling confession while stuck at home
The talkshow host has made a confession.
Ellen DeGeneres has revealed that she wishes she had children as she self-isolates amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The popular talk show host called friends John Legend and Chrissy Teigen as well as Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel.
“John!” DeGeneres said as she called the singer from her lounge.
“What’s going on?” Ellen quizzed the singer. “Nothing much. Here’s Chrissy too!” Legend said, referring to his wife Chrissy Tiegen.
“Hey Chrissy what’s going on?” Ellen said to the brunette beauty “Nothing, just with the kids. Say hi Miles!”
“Hi Miles,” DeGeneres said adding, “I wish I had kids right now, I’m so bored.”
“Alright, well I just wanted to call and say hey,” Ellen said as she wrapped up the short call.
Ellen announced filming of her talk show The Ellen DeGeneres show would cease until March 30.
“We just want to take every precaution to ensure that we do our part to keep everyone healthy,” Degeneres wrote.
“I love you guys, and can’t wait to come back.
“I’m already bored.”
“To everyone who was looking forward to coming, I’m so sorry,” she said.
“But I’m doing this for the health of my fans, my staff & my crew.”