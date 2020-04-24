Last month Ellen DeGeneres was claimed to be “notoriously one of the meanest people alive” and now other allegations are creeping out of the woodwork. Getty

Furthermore, the insider said her crew are “absolutely furious at her for leaving them in the dark about their jobs,” after the studio shut down in March.

One guy from the show is rumoured to be doing it so tough, he’s not sure how he’s going to be able to feed his family moving forward, the source claimed.

And it’s not just staff who have bones to pick with Ellen, former waitress Chris Farah alleged the chat show host was “cold” when she served her a while back.

Rumour has it, there are “many” accounts of the TV star being a horrible boss. Getty

“A week later the manager calls me in and says, 'Ellen’s written a complained about your chipped nail polish,’” Chris reportedly claimed.

As public opinion begins to change on Ellen the insider questioned whether the TV personality’s A-list pals, including Jennifer Aniston, will stick by her.

“She’s always on with them so it’s doubtful they’d ever see Ellen at her worst. But I wouldn’t be surprised if some of them start distancing themselves from her,” the source said.

The revelation comes after Ellen was recently slammed for comparing her coronavirus quarantine to jail.

The multi-millionaire TV host returned to her talk show on Monday April 6 after production was paused due to the pandemic.

But the fanfare around her return to TV screens was overshadowed when she jokingly compared her time in isolation to that of being locked up.

“One thing that I’ve learned from being in quarantine is that … this is like being in jail, is what it is,” the 62-year-old said from the living room of her $43 million mansion.