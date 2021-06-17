The post was immediately flood with well wishes from fellow celebs including for Neighbours and Firefly Lane star Ben Lawson who wrote: "Congrats darling! ❤️⚡️❤️."

Fellow Love Child co-star Sophie Bloom also penned a sweet message, writing, "Oh Ella! Congratulations beautiful wonderous woman!!! How magnificent. So much love to you and your special fam x x x x."

Ella Scott Lynch has just welcomed her second child (pictured as her Love Child character Shirley) Channel Nine

The actress announced the news she was expecting with her new partner, Steve Toulmin, in March with a photo of her burgeoning bump.



"Older me to younger me- They'll be two babes who come down to meet you. They'll have two different daddies. It won't look like a 'normal' family but there'll be twice the love. Squared," she penned.



"You will watch things get blown apart but you will see them get rebuilt in different forms over very old and deeply known foundations. There is more gentleness. Flowers keep growing out of smashed up concrete.



She then went on to add: "Some days at 38 you will look at it all and feel like the whole thing was rigged and you won some strange lottery. There is always more gentleness. 📸 by @stevetoulmin new feet on the planet in July ❤️."

Ella has established herself as one of the country's most talented actresses having starred in everything from Home And Away and All Saints to Underbelly, Doctor Doctor and most recently Informer 3838 where she played none other than Nicola Gobbo.

