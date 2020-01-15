Edwina recently took to Instagram to post yet another sweet tribute to Molly, while speaking candidly about the challenges she's faced as a new mother. Instgram

“You are a delight, Molly Matilda. Sure, the full throttle crying is not so delightful but thankfully that’s pretty rare. You just get hangry like your Dad,” she added.

Edwina then spoke honestly about the surprising challenges of motherhood, adding that she doesn’t want the experience to pass too quickly.

“The first 48 hours of motherhood were challenging in a way I wasn’t really prepared for. I was a total mess, actually.”

Despite the sleepless nights, Edwina admitted that she is slowly starting to adjust to a wonderful new kind of normal with baby Molly in the picture.

She wrote: “Over the past four weeks we have slowly found our groove. You sleep so well and smile so much (or is it wind?) No matter. I suppose both feel pretty good at this early stage.

“My goals have changed. Have a shower each day is now number one. Ticked that box. Wash my hair, occasionally.”

She added: “I accept I may never pee with the door closed again and it will be a while before I can eat a plate of food without cutting it up onto small pieces.”

Edwina wrapped up the lengthy post by describing the whole experience as “pretty magical”.

She wrote: “At times I have looked at you with your Dad and felt like I would explode with love. It could still happen.

“Be warned. I’ll try not to embarrass you when it does. Don’t grow up too quickly,” she concluded.