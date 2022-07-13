Ed posted to Instagram to announce the birth of his second child Instagram

The couple remained tight-lipped on any other details, only now announcing that they have named their second daughter Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran.

The quirky name was revealed by The Sun, with a source explaining that “Ed and Cherry loved the name both in terms of what it stands for and its uniqueness.”

The name Jupiter has become more popular in recent years, with the name said to represent those who are “brave and bold.”

Their first child also has an unusual name, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran who was born in August 2020.

Ed announced his first child’s birth in a near-identical snap, with an Instagram post of baby socks alongside a heartfelt message.

Speaking with British morning show Lorraine shortly after the birth of his first child, Ed explained the meaning behind the unique name.

Ed explained that he and Cherry wanted “a name that was unique, so that she would be the only one.”

“I realise some people think it's quite a strange name” he explained, “but my wife's called Cherry, and she is the only Cherry that I've ever met and I think that she’s the only Cherry that she’s ever met and I quite like that.”

The singer also explained the sentiment behind his eldest daughter’s middle name ‘Antarctica,’ explaining that he had visited the continent with Cherry before she was pregnant.

“I've basically toured every single continent but i've never been to Antarctica so that was always on our list,” Ed explained.

“So we went down there in 2019 and it was just incredible. The most amazing place on earth.”

The couple rekindled their romance in 2014 after growing up together in the same town.

The childhood sweethearts tied the knot five years later in a small ceremony.