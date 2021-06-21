Ed and Tiffiny met on the show Gladiators. Instagram

“I was in the zone and ready to compete,” explains Tiffiny, the founder of popular online health and fitness program TIFFXO.com.

“I was about to go into combat, so forgive me if I wasn’t in the mood for flirting!

But Ed had me back on his radio show after I finished filming, and that’s when I asked him out for dinner.

I liked the fact that he seemed so down-to-earth. He was just keeping it real.”

The couple share a son together. Instagram

That was 14 years ago for one of our best-known couples. Today, Tiffiny, 34, and Ed, 39, are parents to their four-year-old son, Arnold.

And, happily, they both share the fondest of memories of their wedding, which took place in Melbourne, in October 2014.

“We got married on my parents’ wedding anniversary, and they’ve been married for 39 years now,” says Tiffiny with great fondness.

“We had a very intimate wedding – it was just gorgeous.” Certainly, Ed was overcome with emotion during the nuptials.

“Ed cried all day,” laughs Tiffiny, “during the ceremony, during the speeches, during the dance – he was very emotional. But I didn’t cry once. There was so much organisation in the lead-up that I was like, ‘I’m going to enjoy this!’ and I was just euphoric.”

“We have a rule that we never go to the gym together – ever!” Instagram

Tiffiny and Ed have long shared a passion for a healthy lifestyle.

“I cook mostly, and I cook the food on Tiff’s program, TIFFXO,” says Ed.

That’s not to say, though, that it’s a case of “the couple who work out together, stay together”.

“I won’t train with Tiff, as she’s too hard,” laughs Ed.

Adds Tiffiny: “We have a rule that we never go to the gym together – ever!”

They've been married for just over 6 years. Instagram

Do the couple, who hope to add to their young family in the future, ever squeeze in time for a date night?

“Ha ha!” says Tiffiny, laughing. “No, a date night for us is putting Arnold to bed and sitting down and maybe getting some TV time together. Really, we love just to be at home.”

As for the secret to their relationship success, the couple don’t hesitate.

“For me, it’s that Ed keeps things light,” says Tiffiny. “Obviously, he’s funny – being a professional comedian – but I’ve always enjoyed his sense of humour and his lightness. And he’s raising Arnold with such a sense of fun.

“It also helps that we both understand each other’s jobs.”

Meanwhile, Ed has this to say about his soulmate: “Tiff’s just someone who really cares about people. She always sees the best in people, and I think if you’re looking for someone to spend your life with, that’s a really good trait.”

