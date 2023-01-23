A source has told New Idea that Dylan Alcott is all set to propose to his girlfriend, Chantelle Otten. Instagram

Since he was a little boy, one of Dylan’s favourite spots has always been Melbourne’s Luna Park, and so it’s little surprise friends close to the multiple Grand Slam winner are convinced that’s where he’s secretly planning to stage their big day.

“That’s the sort of couple he and Chantelle are – full of fun and life and laughs. Those two squeeze every last bit of joy out of every day, so that’s exactly what they want when they pledge their ‘I dos’!”

Proving Dylan isn’t the only one ready to wed, Chantelle has also been dropping her own little hints that she’s set to marry her Prince Charming any day now – even following one of Australia’s leading celebrity stylists Lana Wilkinson on Instagram, who just so happens to specialise in all things bridal!

“Chantelle would be loving Lana’s edgy designs and ideas – she’s a real individual and could even go so far and not wear traditional white – anything is possible.”

WATCH: Dylan Alcott takes the stage with Wu-Tang Clan

From the moment the loved-up pair first laid eyes on each other at the launch of Dylan’s book Able in 2018, the two have been inseparable.

“They’re dedicated to helping others understand that anyone can lead a normal and happy and loving life, no matter what the disability,” explains the source.

“Dylan has always regarded himself as one very lucky man – and he’s ready for the next exciting chapter, whatever that may be!”

Meanwhile, adding further fuel to speculation a wedding is well and truly in the works, Dylan captioned a happy snap with Chantelle on social media with the caption: “Wedding SZN begins” in October last year.

The source thinks Dylan and Chantelle will tie the knot at Luna Park. Instagram

“There’s no doubt the couple’s big day will be one helluva celebration,” the insider adds.

