Dylan and Chantelle have been together since the tail end of 2018. Instagram

How did Dylan Alcott and Chantelle Otten meet?

In the meet-cute moment of our dreams, the couple met at the launch of Dylan's memoir, Able, in late 2018 after Chantelle was dragged along by a friend to the event.

"That night I was dealing with PMS, my hair was slicked back and I was wearing an old t-shirt and sneakers," Chantelle told Mia Freedman on her podcast No Filter.

"I think it was just, you know, one of those days where you're just like, I am mopey as. And I was so looking forward to going to dinner, but we had to go to this book signing," she continued.

"I looked across the room, and I saw him and I just went, 'Ah, that's my person.' That's the person I'm going to be with for the rest of my life."

These lovebirds were made for each other. Instagram

Surprisingly, despite the initial spark, Chantelle was too shy to say high to Dylan on the night, instead opting to "stare" at the sporting legend "all night."

However, after this initial slow start, the pair connected on Instagram and made plans to grab a drink.

That casual drink quickly turned into a mammoth 12-hour first date.

"He was just so beautiful to look at and the way that he spoke," she said.

"And I think I just recognised that what he was doing was so similar to what I was doing. I really felt like I had met my match at that point," Chantelle also divulged on No Filter.

The look of love. Instagram

Do Dylan Alcott and Chantelle Otten have any kids?

In 2020, right in the thick of Melbourne's tough lockdowns, the couple decided it was the perfect time to expand their family.

"Sauce Alcott. Proud mum and dad," Chantelle wrote on Instagram at the time as she shared photos of her new baby - a gorgeous dachshund puppy.

Sauce regularly features on his parent's social media accounts, and even has an Instagram page of his own with a few thousand followers.

This family of three are just the cutest! Instagram

Speaking with our sister publication Woman's Day earlier this year, Chantelle opened up about her family plans with Dylan.

"I can picture having kids with Dyl, it's something we talk about all the time."

"We have just kept pushing it back because we're having so much fun and our careers are so busy."

In February, the sexologist started to freeze her eggs in order to preserve healthy eggs for when the couple plan to have children in "two years' time."

She then followed up with a second round of egg freezing in June.

"I'm just doing another round because I want to have them there for when we are ready but also I can donate them afterward as well," she expressed on Instagram.

WATCH NOW: Chantelle Otten freezes her eggs for a second time. Article continues after video.

Are Dylan Alcott and Chantelle Otten married?

No, Dylan and Chantelle aren't married, however rumours have been swirling that the pair are secretly engaged.

Speaking with our sister publication Woman's Day in February 2023, an insider close to the couple revealed that planning for a proposal was in the works.

"Dylan doesn't do anything half-hearted, and he's a real romantic so expect the wedding proposal to be epic!" they said.

RELATED || EXCLUSIVE: Dylan Alcott on life after tennis