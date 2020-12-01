The Duchess of Cambridge (pictured) accidentally revealed her most-recently used emojis while filming a video for her Early Years project. Getty

Among the emojis which eagle-eyed fans spotted were the angry swearing face, the purple alien, the cucumber, farting emoji, pineapple and the vomiting face.

Though, considering past occurrences, there is a chance that these emojis aren’t really the work of the Duchess but, rather, at the hands of Kate and William’s children: George, seven, Charlotte, five and Louis, two.

Rumour has it that the mini-royals got quite handy with technology during the COVID-19 enforced isolation, when video calls were the only way to stay in touch with loved ones.

Apparently, Charlotte even initiated a phone call with the Queen!

Prince William (right) and Duchess Kate (left) have admitted that raising children can get a bit "hectic." Getty

A royal insider told Star magazine that the little Princess managed to call her great great grandmother after grabbing her mother’s phone when Kate’s back was turned.

And it’s not just middle-kid syndrome prompting this mischievous behaviour. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have confessed that baby Louis has a habit of hanging up on people during phone calls.

“It gets a bit hectic, I’m not going to lie, with the two-year-old,” Kate revealed to the BBC in an interview earlier this year, before her husband added, “For some reason he sees the red button, and always wants to press the red button.”

From loving emojis to juggling three small kids, this isn’t the first time Duchess Kate has proven she is just like us.

Duchess Kate (right) has admitted that she suffers from "mum-guilt." Getty

Earlier in the year, the future Queen Consort spoke to Giovanna Fletcher on her Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, where the Duchess admitted to suffering from extreme mum guilt.

“Anyone who doesn’t (feel guilt) as a mother is actually lying,” Kate claimed.

The Duchess then confessed she had grappled with mum guilt that very day, stating, “Even this morning, coming to the nursery visit here – George and Charlotte were like ‘Mummy how could you possibly not be dropping us off at school this morning?”

She may be a future Queen Consort but, when it comes down to it, the Duchess is just like the rest of us.