Duchess Camilla's (pictured) name is unlikely to be considered for Harry and Meghan's second child. Getty

Following the announcement, which featured a beautiful black-and-white photo of the couple, fans started questioning which royal baby names are up for discussion.

While it has being reported that potential names might include Diana – referring to Harry’s late mother, the Princess of Wales – one name that isn’t being considered is Camilla.

According to Express, entertainment reporter Ashley Pearson believes Harry’s step-mother's name is unlikely to be considered in the mix of potential names if baby number two is a girl.

The Sussexes are expected to consider Diana as a potential baby name. Getty

Speaking in the 2020 Amazon Prime documentary Meghan Markle: Changing Traditions, the reporter reflected on the potential names the couple were considering for Archie.

She said while the Sussexes were serious about considering Diana if Archie had been a born a girl, it’s very unlikely they would have chosen the Duchess of Cornwall’s first name.

“Had it been a girl, Diana was very much a favourite name and I believe it was very likely that Diana would have been the first name or at least in the middle of that long name,” Ashley said.

The reporter went on to say that both William and Harry are passionate to keep their mother’s memory alive, wherever possible – including baby names.

She continued: “We knew it wasn’t going to be Camilla, we knew there was definitely not a Camilla in the mix for girls' names."

“But it was very very likely and I think in future should they have a daughter it will very, very likely be named Diana,” she added.