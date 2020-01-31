Dr. Phil says he isn’t surprised by Prince Harry’s decision to marry Meghan Markle. Getty

Meanwhile Piers Morgan, - who has publicly slammed Meghan on several occasions - continued to do just that in the new TV special.



"If Meghan Markle thinks she is going to emerge from this as some kind of Princess Diana figure, she needs to think again," Morgan said.

Piers Morgan isn't a fan of Meghan Markle. Getty

"She's going to end up like a mini royal Kim Kardashian with all the ignominy that goes with that title.

"Already you are seeing a big backlash in Britain and the rest of the world really sees what it is, which is a power grab by two ego-mad, self-obsessed, virtue signalling 'progressive' young people who basically stamped their feet and the Queen rolled over."

The U.S. talkshow host says Meghan is similar to Harry's mother, Princess Diana

The news comes days after a report claims Meghan will leave Harry in five years.

"Meghan will leave him, inside five years, possibly three,’ royal commentator Wayne Dupree outrageously told American Globe magazine.

"If Harry’s looking for a peaceful, non-celebrity life, that’s not what his wife wants. Meghan heard Hollywood calling and feels millions coming her way."



Harry & Meghan: The Royals in Crisis airs on Channel 9, Monday February 3, 9:20pm.