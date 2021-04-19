Chris is being eyed off to join Sarah and Tristan on Studio 10. Ten

“There’s been a high turnover of presenters there for years, and that has probably meant viewers are fed up with the constant changes,” claims a source.

Who adds that while Tristan, 38, is very charming, he “has hardly been a drawcard. He isn’t a household name like Kochie and Karl.”

The Irish-born former Dancing with the Stars judge will miss a few shows in the coming weeks as his wife, Tahyna Tozzi, is set to welcome their third child.

Already, Beau Ryan has revealed he’ll be filling in while Tristan is away – but producers are reportedly eager for Chris to do a few shifts, too.

Chris has been a trusted face for Ten since he began starring in Bondi Vet in 2008.

“He is a much-loved star ... now they want to see how he does with morning telly,” says the source.

“Chris and Sarah are a match made in TV heaven. They’ve got great chemistry and have worked well together alongside each other on The Project.”

Sarah, 39, has been with Studio 10 since it launched in 2013.

She is the longest-serving co-host, with Ita Buttrose, Jessica Rowe, Joe Hildebrand, Natarsha Belling and Kerri-Anne Kennerley all departing in recent times. Kerri-Anne was reportedly let go due to company-wide cost-cutting measures.

Meanwhile, Network Ten could be facing more tough times after its parent company, ViacomCBS, fell by a shocking 55 per cent on the US stock market recently.

Insiders tell New Idea there is “no telling who or what could be axed” in a bid to save costs in Australia, as producers scramble to win back ratings and viewers.