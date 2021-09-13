Beans and rice are calling the network favourites. Ten

Despite weeks of contract negotiations prior to being a campmate, some of the biggest names are now unable to join the show – hosted by household faves Dr Chris Brown and Julia Morris.

“It’s utter chaos,” tells a source, who says frantic recasting is underway to ensure the show does go on.

“Some very big local names have had to pull out, who audiences would have loved and were picked specifically.”

Sarah could soon be joining Dr Chris in the jungle! Getty

The unfortunate situation is said to have put pressure on casting directors, who are believed to be turning their attention to Network Ten’s stable of big names to fill the gaps!

In fact, the insider maintains Studio 10 host Sarah Harris is a “shoo- in” to join the show as a campmate next year.

“They’re now looking internally, and Sarah is a frontrunner,” dishes the source.

Network Ten presenters Angela Bishop, Jan Fran, Amanda Keller, Susie Youssef and Tony Armstrong are also at the top of casting directors’ minds for the series, which premieres in January.