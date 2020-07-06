Kate Ritchie and Dr Chris Brown is the duo we never knew we needed! Instagram

The insider adds: “Kate is Aussie TV’s favourite girl next door – the little girl who grew up on Home and Away and turned into a swan right in front of our eyes.

“Since the Summer Bay era, she’s proven on radio that she’s funny, very smart and totally loveable.”

Our insider continues: “Chris is cut from the same cloth – the TV vet with the model looks, cheeky charm and easygoing nature.

Ever since her days on Home and Away, Kate has been Australia's favourite girl next door. Channel Seven

“Ask anyone in the industry, and the response is the same – [they’re] universally liked and ultimately professional in what they do.”

News of a possible collaboration comes just days after the mother of one revealed she would love to get back in front of the camera.

“The day I walk back on to a film set will be a very happy one,” she told TV Week. “I look forward to being apart of an ensemble again one day. It’s all about finding the right role.”

Kate and Chris are said to have first crossed paths in her job as a Nova FM radio presenter, with the pair having immediate chemistry.

“If Kate and Chris were ever to end up working together, few would be surprised,” the source continues.

“They are very similar people. And this is one pairing those who know them both are planning to keep an eye on.”

There's talk Kate could even appear on I'm a Celeb (pictured: last year's winner Miguel Maestre with hosts Julia Morris and Dr Chris Brown) Channel Ten

There’s even talk Kate could appear on a future season of reality show I’m a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!

“Kate would be great on the show,” the source continues. “She is very adventurous and always up for a challenge.”

Another insider has told New Idea I’m a Celebrity… will be filmed in Australia this year due to COVID-19, which would mean Kate wouldn’t have to be too far away from her daughter, Mae, 5.