The Dr will be handing out roses.

“Ten is throwing serious, serious figures his way to be the Bachelor this time around,” our source claims.

“And he is said to be seriously considering it this time.”

The popular 41-year-old TV host is reportedly being heavily courted by both producers and the network.

Dr Chris is private about his love-life. Pictured with rumoured ex Liv Phyland. Ten

“Everyone at Ten/Warner believes he would be our highest rating season ever – they have all wanted him for ages,” adds the source.



Chris is renowned for being notoriously private about his love-life.



It’s believed that his most recent rumoured relationship with fellow Ten presenter Liv Phyland has ended, which may have been the catalyst for discussions about becoming the next Bachelor.